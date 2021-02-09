'Trump Committed Most Grievous Crime', Say Prosecutors Ahead Of Senate Trial

Democratic prosecutors on Monday accused former President Donald Trump of committing the "most grievous constitutional crime" while holding office, saying he incited a riotous mob that eventually laid siege on the US Capitol building. Democratic prosecutors said that Trump incited a violent mob which led to the January 6 insurrection, adding "it is the most grievous crime ever committed a president". Trump's lawyer called for the dismissal of the case as they argued that the Republican leader is no longer a president and hence cannot be tried for impeachment.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors appointed by the House of Representatives, which impeached Trump on January 13, said that the former President was impeached while in office and hence he qualified for the trial. The prosecutors cited the example of William Belknap, who was Secretary of War in 1876 and resigned hours before he was impeached by the House. Though acquitted, Belknap was tried by the Senate. Trump's impeachment trial is scheduled to begin today and is expected to last until next week before the Senate will vote to either convict him or acquit him of the charges.

Experts suggest that Trump will most likely be acquitted by the Senate, which will hear arguments from both sides until Saturday and then decide on the matter by next week. The House had impeached Trump a week later of the Capitol Hill violence and forwarded the case to the Senate. Usually, the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court presides over the impeachment trial in the Senate, but since Trump is a private citizen, the case will be heard by the 100-member house headed by Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the majority party.

First President to be impeached twice

Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice. He was first impeached in December 2019 as he faced charges of abusing his executive powers. Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation against the now US President Joe Biden in order to tarnish the image of his then potential rival. Trump reportedly withheld military aid to Ukraine to get Zelensky to do what he wanted.

