Trump Complains American Jews Don't Appreciate His Support For Israel; Draws Flak From WH

Former US President Donald Trump has complained that American Jews don't appreciate his pro-Israel stance. Donald Trump posted a statement on his platform Truth social, claiming that, "no President has done more for Israel''. Adding that Evangelical Christians “are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US,” referring to American Jews. Trump cited his moves such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognising Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights and brokering the peace deal between Israel and Arab states.

Trump said that the story is completely different in the Jewish state of Israel. He went on to claim that he has the highest approval rating in Israel and could easily become the prime minister in Israel, according to the Times of Israel. Trump reportedly told American Jews to “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late.” Trump's statement was criticised by many for being anti-semitic and insensitive.

White House accuses Trump of 'anti-semitism'

White House condemned the former President's statements, claiming that his statements were "anti-semitic" as they presumed that American Jews have dual loyalty. “Donald Trump’s comments were anti-semitic and insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during her daily press briefing. She claimed that Trump has a history of being aligned with "anti-semitic" figures. “Let’s be clear, for years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and antisemitic figures. It should be called out. We need to root out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head," she said.

According to a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute in November 2020, 70% of Jewish Israelis preferred a victory for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the US presidential elections, as they percevied Trump will be more pro-Israel than Joe Biden. The head of the American Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt said that Trump was “Jewsplaining", as per a report by CNN. “We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship. It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This ‘Jewsplaining’ is insulting and disgusting,” he said.