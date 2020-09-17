Trump Confirms White House Staffer Testing Positive For COVID-19, Denies Association

US President Donald Trump, on September 16, admitted that a White House staffer had tested positive for COVID-19 but he added that the infected individual was “ not associated” with him. Regardless, the revelation has left many concerned as it came just a day after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE foreign minister signed a historic pact at the White House.

'Did not affect White House'

Speaking at a daily briefing the Republican leader said, “It was not anybody that was near me. It was one person. It was not a person I was associated with.” Elaborating further, the White House Press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany denied the white house activities getting affected by the ‘confirmed ‘ case.’ He did not affect the White House event and has not been near members of the press,” she added.

The revelation of a White House staffer testing postive comes a day after Trump was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain at the White House to ink the historic Abraham Accord.The Agreement recalls the reception held on January 28, 2020, at which the president first presented his 'Vision for Peace' and commitment to continue collective effort to achieve a 'just, comprehensive, realistic and enduring' solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both peoples and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world. Following the pact, Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu offered his gratitude to his longtime ally and broker of the deal US President Donald Trump. Taking to Twitter, Netanyahu thanked Trump for ‘unequivocally standing by Israel’s side’ and confronting the ‘tyrants of Tehran’. He also lauded him proposing a ‘realistic’ vision for peace between Israel and Palestinians. However, many ecperts have shown specicism about other leaders getting infected by coronavirus.

