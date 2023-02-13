Trump Continues Rant Against Rihanna, Calls Super Bowl Halftime Performance 'EPIC FAIL'

Barbadian singer Rihanna’s electrifying performance during the halftime show of the Super Bowl garnered tons of praise from many, except for ex-President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the former US president took to his own social media platform Truth Social to continue his frantic rant against the pregnant singer, who used the performance for her pregnancy reveal.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” Trump wrote. He ended his tirade by launching an attack on the pop icon’s stylist, something that he had already done in his previous rant. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” he added.

Just hours before, the erstwhile president lashed out at Rihanna ahead of her performance on Sunday, which was her comeback to the live stage after seven long years. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!,” he wrote on Truth Social.

What could be the reason behind Trump's derision of Rihanna?

While it is unclear what prompted Trump’s lengthy rant, things between the former president and the nine-time Grammy winner have been less than warm and cordial. In August 2020, Rihanna spray painted “F*** Donald Trump” at a ranch in Texas, an incident that was recently brought to light by Texas congressman and Trump’s former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson.

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this cr*p? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” he said in a post on Truth Social.