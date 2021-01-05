Trump Could Face Legal Trouble For Pressurising Georgia Officials To 'find' Votes: Experts

US President Donald Trump's phone call to Georgia officials could face legal challenges. Election lawyers, experienced prosecutors along with other public officials are urging to launch a criminal investigation into Trump's conversation with election officials, urging to "find" votes and overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. As per a CNN report, Georgia officials have said that the state could choose to start an official inquiry following Trump’s telephonic conversation which has already been referred to the FBI. However, the federal criminal case against an out-voted US President is difficult.

Preet Bharara, the former US attorney in Manhattan told the media outlet on January 3 that what Trump did is ‘potentially a crime’. She said, “If you look at the statutes, both the federal statutes and the Georgia state statutes, if you engage in some effort to solicit or procure election fraud, and you knowingly do that, that's potentially a federal or state crime.” Further, Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor was reportedly urging a criminal probe into Trump on January 4. If Trump is charged and prosecutors prove what the US President meant in the call, he could face the jury.

Georgia's Election Official Debunks Trump's Claims

Following the call between Georgia officials and the out-voted US President Donald Trump, where he urged to "find" votes, a top election official from the Peach state on January 4 has responded. The senior Georgia election official, Gabriel Sterling has dismissed all the baseless claims that Trump aired in the telephonic conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger this weekend, just days before President-elect Joe Biden is to swear in. He assured that every vote was counted in the November 3 presidential elections.

The audio was first reported by The Washington Post and obtained by several media outlets. In the audio clip, Trump can be heard urging Raffensperger, who is also a Republican to “find” votes in order to overturn the election results in Georgia which he lost to Biden. While Raffensperger can be heard rejecting Trump’s demand, in the stunning one-hour call, Trump even lambasted the fellow Republican for refusing to falsely say that he won the election in the battleground state.

