Trump Defends Kenosha Shooter, Says He Was Probably In 'very Big Danger'

The United States President Donald Trump on August 31 defended the 17-year-old gunman who reportedly shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. According to international media reports, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three demonstrators, two fatally, with an assault rifle. However, Trump sided with Rittenhouse and said that the accused gunman was just trying to get away and would have been killed by protesters if he had not opened fire.

While addressing the daily news briefing, the US President said that Rittenhouse was trying to get away from them (Protesters), then he fell and they (protesters) very violently attacked him. Trump added that he believes that the 17-year-old was in a ‘very big trouble’ and he probably would have been killed if hadn’t defended himself.

According to reports, Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide. His lawyer reportedly said that Rittenhouse plans to argue self-defence.

Trump will be visiting Kenosha, the site of protests and where African-American Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police, on September 1. He has made law and order the main theme of his re-election, however, he refused to condemn the violent act by his supporters and railed against what he called rioting and anarchy carried out by ‘left-wing’ protesters.

While Trump’s opponent in the November 3 election, Joe Biden, reportedly accused the President of stoking violence, Trump suggested that violence would increase of Biden won. Trump accused Biden of surrounding to a left-wing mob and said that America will never surrender to mob rule, because if the mob rules, democracy is indeed dead.

Trump won’t meet Blake’s family

Meanwhile, protests in Kenosha and across the United States had erupted after the killing of an African-American man Jacob Blake by a Caucasian police officer. The protests are still continuing as demonstrators are demanding end in racial violence and police brutality.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany reportedly said that the US President planned to survey the damage in Kenosha and meet with business owners, shrugging off calls by state and local leaders for his to forgo his visit. Trump also won’t be meeting Blake’s family, however, he had said that he spoke to the family’s pastor. The US President declined because Blake’s family wanted their attorney to be on the call and Trump said that it would be ‘inappropriate’.

