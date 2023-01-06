Trump-defiant Russell Bowers To Receive Presidential Medal From Biden On Jan 6 Anniversary

The United States is set to felicitate 12 people with the Presidential Citizens Medal as it marks two years since the US Capitol attack of January 6. Among the recipients of the honor is Russell Bowers, a top former Republican who openly defied former US President Donald Trump’s relentless attempts to overturn the presidential election of 2020.

The defiance came with a hefty price for Bower, who had to endure intimidation tactics of Trump and his allies after he refused to switch election victory from Biden to Trump. Bowers, who was ousted by the party, is now on the list of brave Americans who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

On Friday, the 70-year-old will receive America’s second-highest civilian honor from President Joe Biden in an elaborate ceremony at the White House, according to The Guardian. The event will mark the first time that Biden will present the honor to civilians. Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the politician said that being in line for the honour was “something of a shock” for him.

Why is Bowers being presented with the honour?

Dismissing claims by detractors that the ceremony is nothing more than a political stunt, Bowers said that the event aims to “create unity and put behind us the division of the past. I’m certainly in favor of that, no matter what.” “I don’t think this is to stir up division, it’s to honor those who stood up and did their job as best they could. And that’s kind of what America is about,” he added.

Earlier in June 2022, Bowers was among those people who testified before the House select committee for the January 6 investigation. In his testimony, Bower recalled the 2020 election when Trump had called him on the phone to take Arizona's 11 electoral college votes away from Biden and give them to him. “Look, you’re asking me to do something that is counter to my oath … I will not do it,” Bower had said during the phone call.