Trump Denies Asking To Declare 2020 US Elections As 'corrupt', Lashes Out At Justice Dept

Former US President Donald Trump issued a clarification on his phone-call notes released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Saturday stating that it was 'wrong' to describe him as attempting to overturn the election. Issuing a statement, he lashed out at the committee for releasing the documents saying that it was run by 'corrupt and highly partisan' House Democrats. His statement comes after notes released by the committee showed Trump pushing officials to investigate 'election fraud.'

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents-- including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020--that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Donald Trump said.

"In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote. The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation." The Hill reported him as saying.

Trump asked Justice Dept to declare US Elections 'corrupt'

On Friday, new handwritten notes recovered from Trump’s tenure revealed that he had asked his senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 US election, which promised victory to the then-Dem presidential elect Joe Biden, as “corrupt and fraudulent." In a phone call that the ex-US commander in chief made to the then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, he said, ”Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," notes obtained from Rosen's deputy Richard Donoghue reveals. The alleged call was made by Trump on December 27, and the conversation documented by the former Acting Attorney General’s deputy was released on Friday by the US House Oversight Committee.

Reportedly, Trump called his acting attorney general every day during the concluding days of his presidency and raised the 'voter fraud’ claims with them, as well as made appeals to overturn the 2020 US election results. Thereafter, he explicitly asked the Justice Department to declare the election results as corrupt, and therefore invalid. The documents the House Oversight and Reform Committee published give insight into Trump’s extraordinary campaign to overturn the election results in favor of the Republicans.

