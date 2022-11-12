Trump 'disappointed' Over Not Receiving Enough "congratulations Or Praise" In US Midterms

Former US President Donald Trump shared that he was disappointed as he was not receiving enough "congratulations or praise" for his "great success" following the US Midterm elections in the country.

On the Truth Social post he wrote, "I had such great success on Endorsements, perhaps success like no one has had before, both for Republican Nominations and the General Election itself, and I continue to get Fake News, RINO, and Radical Left criticism, but seldom congratulations or praise."

Why is Trump disappointed?

Republicans failed to materialise this week's US Midterms as Joe Biden's Democrats performed better than expected, which was not expected according to the supporters. Control of the US Congress was leading but Trump praised the Republican gains as a personal victory as he was expected to bid for the 2024 US presidential elections.

Throughout the week, Donald Trump said on social media that most of the candidates he endorsed had won their US midterms elections. Trump also suggested that there had been massive fraud during the midterm elections owing to which some of the Republicans he had endorsed lost. However, these statements have no evidence to support these statements.

According to the US media, Trump has been warned against following through on a plan to announce a 2024 presidential run next week. It is being argued that re-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a better chance of winning back the White House for Republicans.

The country tallied votes in neck-to-neck in this US Midterm election race. After the contest closes, only then it will determine whether Biden's Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will win control of one or both chambers of the legislature.

The outcome of the US midterms could make all the difference for US President Joe Biden, whose legislative hopes rest on whether Democrats can push his agenda through a hyper-partisan Congress. The Democrats have already picked up an important Senate seat in Pennsylvania with Republican Mehmet Oz conceding the election to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Now, the critical Senate races in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada will determine the majority, until then it is still unresolved.