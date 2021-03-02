Trump Dismantled Immigration System, Entire System Was Gutted: Homeland Security Chief

Biden administration’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday defended Biden’s handling of US Mexico border immigrant crisis saying that it was ‘inherited’ and the whole system was gutted by Donald Trump. The new administration had to rebuild it entirely, “virtually from scratch,” Mayorkas said in his first appearance at a White House briefing alongside White House press secretary Jan Psaki on the 18th anniversary of the US Department of Homeland Security on March 1. “To put it succinctly, the prior administration dismantled our nation’s immigration system in its entirety,” Biden’s Homeland Security secretary said.

His remarks came amid the growing criticism of the current administration’s policies that led to an increase in the influx of immigrants at US southern borders. ‘Warning signs are emerging of the border crises that marked former President Donald Trump’s term,’ Associated Press’ on-ground reporters alleged, giving visual accounts about how hundreds of immigrants have been attempting to cross the US-Mexico border under the assumption that Biden’s new policies will allow them to enter the United States. Border federal agents, on the other hand, reported a surge in the migrant numbers at holding facilities often referred to as the “icebox”, AP report revealed, a day after a Cuban migrant woman created a stir after she was rushed to give birth at Texas border hospital having waited for six days at Border Patrol station asking, ‘why she cannot return?’

"The First Lady has driven us to action through her personal commitment to this moral imperative. And that moral imperative is to reunite the families and restore them to the fullest capacity that we, as the United States government, can do," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

“It is hard and it is going to take time,” Biden’s Homeland Security chief said, addressing press reporters at the White House. Trump administration tore down the Central American Minors program that allowed migrant children to access laws of protection, he said in a scathing attack on trump’s immigration policies. There were no policies drafted to protect frontline personnel of the US Customs and Border Protection, furthermore, he added.

Tune in for a briefing with Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. https://t.co/dZvroiKm1q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2021

[A member of the International Organization for Migration gives instructions to a migrant family. Credit: AP]

Dismantlement of immigration system

“What we are seeing now at the border is the immediate result of the dismantlement of the system as migrants were forced into ‘Remain in Mexico’ program under the prior administration,” Mayorkas said. Then secretary referred to the detention of at least 2,000 migrant children at the border last week, for which, Biden administration earned fierce criticism. Mayorkas stressed that the administration will transfer the detained, unaccompanied kids to the refugee agency, adding that the migrant families will eventually be reunified via the ports of entry. "We started with one port and 25 individuals a day. We are now at three ports,” he explained. “We need individuals to wait,” furthermore, he added.

