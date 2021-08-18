Trump Doesn't Want To Disclose Plans For 2024 Polls, Quips 'people Will Be Very Happy'

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he cannot disclose his plans for the 2024 presidential election campaign, but will deliver an announcement that will make his supporters "very happy.” In a televised interview with Fox, when asked about plans for the upcoming 2024 elections, the ex-US leader denounced the campaign finance laws labelling them “extremely complicated and stupid” as he added that even when he wasn’t allowed to answer that question, there’s news that will make everyone happy. “I’m actually not allowed to answer that question. But let me put it this way: I think you'll be happy,” Trump said in his televised remarks, adding “ I love this country and I hate to see what's happening.’

Trump has often tended obscure responses with respect to his plans about whether or not to run in the 2024 White House race, only briefly hinting that he might actually be considering the idea. In an interview previously with firebrand commentator and broadcaster Candace Owens, former US president gave the strongest indication that he will run for office but an official bid won't be launched soon. "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer," he told Sunday Morning Futures, adding that his party was “going to do very well.”

Trump says he's 'absolutely enthused' to beat Democrats

At the Florida Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Trump made wide-ranging claims that he may even “decide to beat” Democrats as he's "absolutely enthused," next he gave a statement to a TV station that he will be doing an announcement “at the right time.” It is being speculated that Trump may not declare a bid this year as, under the elections law, the officials may scramble to regulate how he raises or spends the funding. The former President may have to continue annual filings through 2024 if he officially declares his election bid, and therefore, the latter is only teasing a possibility.

"I look at cable ratings, I look at the ratings of CNN, they're down 73 percent. MSNBC is down 54 percent. What's going on? I think they're going to come out and endorse me. They'll endorse Donald Trump pretty soon, I think," Trump told US reporters. His contestation, although, is being opposed by a few congressional Republicans including Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger and Utah Senator Mitt Romney but largely most GOP voters have remained supportive of the ex-Republican leader.