Trump 'doubts' US Could Survive Remaining Two Years Under Biden Administration

The United States is gearing up for midterm elections which are all set to be held on November 8, 2022. Both Democrats and Republicans are on a campaign spree urging the citizens to vote. While the Democrats unleashed the Biden-Obama duo, Republicans are pushing former President Donald Trump to pursue the citizens.

On Sunday in a campaign held in Pennsylvania, Trump showed his support for the Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. While addressing the gathering, Trump stated that he ‘doubts’ that the Biden administration will survive for 2 more years. He further criticised the current administration and urged the gathering to vote for change.

Trump urges crowd to vote to save ‘American dreams’

Taking a jibe at the current US President Joe Biden, Trump said, "This country — I don't know if it's going to live for another two years. That's what is happening. So you've got to get out and vote for this man( Mehmet Oz). He is a good man". The duo campaigned in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms.

Criticising Washington’s current standing in the world, Trump said, “We're not respected anyplace… Amazingly, we love each other, we're having such a good time and yet the subject is so negative. There's nothing good to say about what's happening in our country," adding that voters need to come out of their houses to vote in big numbers to “save the American dreams”.

'Sulking and moping not an option': Obama

While campaigning with President Biden, the former US President asserted that “sulking and moping is not an option”. Obama, who is one of the most well-revered personalities in the Democratic party, claimed that “abortion, social security, and democracy itself is at risk.” Addressing the voters in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Obama said, “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.”

About 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs in the midterm elections. While it is the Democrats who have the majority in the House of Representatives, the Senate is currently split in half with Vice President Kamala Harris presiding over the upper chamber. It will be interesting to see whether the midterm is going to bring any monumental change.