Trump Drank Bleach To Cure COVID-19, Claims Self-titled Church Leader Selling 'magic Cure'

A Florida church leader swearing by the bleach as a ‘miracle cure’ for COVID-19 says that former US President Donald Trump “drank” the disinfectant which was provided by him to cure his coronavirus infection. The self-styled “archbishop” of the Genesis II “church” Mark Grenon made such wide-ranging claims in a 90 minute televised interview that he gave from the detention facility in Colombia.

Grenon who was indicted for selling the bleach to the Americans, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against, said that he was able to ship the bleach to then-President Trump through a family contact. He further claimed that Trump had also later appeared on TV mentioning that he had “found this disinfectant” referring to what was sold to him.

Advertising 'healing power' of chlorine dioxide

Stressing on the “healing powers” of chlorine dioxide, the Florida church archbishop stated that trump had, at the time, embraced his product which was labelled and marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution or “MMS”. At a COVID-19 news briefing on 23 April 2020 in the White House, the former US commander-in-chief had touted the bleach as a potential cure saying that the disinfectant “knocks it [coronavirus] out in a minute, one minute”.

Trump’s bizarre suggestion had spiked the number of the New Yorkers that had started to ingest the household disinfectants to cure the novel coronavirus, worrying the health officials. Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Trump administration, also as a staffer to former Vice President Mike Pence told a presser that the White House officials were “in shock”. “You could see everyone looking around the room, saying, 'did he really just say that?’” she had said in a clip later posted on YouTube. Tragically, several Americans drank bleach products, despite months of warnings from the US CDC that chugging disinfectants could be fatal.

Meanwhile, Grenon in his televised remarks also made claims that he had supplied the bleach to a London-based astrologer and psychic. The self-titled church leader and his son Joseph were both arrested in Columbia and later indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami for misleading the public and selling industrial bleach as a cure for COVID-19, cancer, malaria and many other diseases. A criminal trial will take place later this year. The other 4 family members of grunion are now facing charges for the fraudulent marketing of the bleach.