Trump 'egged On' Capitol Rioters And 'he Bears Responsibility For His Situation': FB Panel

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media posts were a “plain violation of Facebook’s rules” but the internet platform’s rules are also in “shambles” and need fixing, a member of the network’s oversight board said on May 9. The comments by Michael McConnell, the panel’s co-chairman, comes after the oversight board agreed that Facebook was right to ban Trump for his posts surrounding the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6. However, the officials also sidestepped an overall decision on whether he will ever be allowed back.

In a televised interview with Fox News on Sunday, McConnell said that during the January 6 riot, Trump “issued these statements which were just egging on -- with perfunctory asking for peace, but mostly, he was just egging them on to continue”.

“He (Trump) bears responsibility for his own situation. He put himself in this bed and he can sleep in it,” McConnell added.

However, the panel’s co-chairman further noted that the oversight board gave Facebook six months to justify why the former US President’s ban should be permanent. He said that the panel gave the social media giant a certain amount of time to get their house in order. McConnell continued that Facebook needed some time because their rules are “shambles” and not transparent. “They are unclear. They are internally inconsistent,” he said.

'Facebook is not a government'

Moreover, McConnell went on to dismiss concerns that Facebook was violating Trump’s First Amendment rights by leaving the ban in place. He said that the social media platform is a private company and the former President is just a customer. McConnell said that “Facebook is not a government and he (Trump) is not a citizen of Facebook”.

But McConnell added that a lack of consistency and transparency around Facebook’s content rules do, though, contribute to questions about bias and unfairness. The panel’s co-chairman said that If Facebook simply let Trump off the hook completely, it would not be equal treatment of everyone because all users of the platform are subject to the same set of rules, and that includes Trump.

It is worth noting that since the day after the Capitol riot, Trump’s social media accounts have been permanently suspended for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. Back then Facebook announced it was banning Trump for breaking its "glorification of violence" rules. The social network had originally imposed a 24-hour ban after the attack, however, it was then extended "indefinitely". The former President has also been banned from Twitter and YouTube.

Last week, Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram had been upheld by Facebook's Oversight Board. While upholding the suspension, the board, however, criticised the permanent nature of the ban as beyond the scope of Facebook’s normal penalties. The Board ordered the social media platform to review the decision and “justify a proportionate response” that is applied to everyone, including ordinary users and further gave Facebook six months to reexamine the “arbitrary penalty” it imposed on January 7.

(Image: AP/UNSPLASH)

