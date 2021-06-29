Trump Faces Political & Financial Troubles As Prosecutors Consider Filing Criminal Charges

Months after leaving the White House, former US President Donald Trump is still facing potentially tolling financial as well as political challenges as he continues to eye the 2024 presidential elections in the country. As per reports, state prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges against the Republican leader’s family business this week. Mounting legal challenges for Trump, New York prosecutors could soon file an indictment against the former US President who has been impeached twice by Congress in his four-year tenure.

The indictments will be filed reportedly against the Trump Organization related to the taxation of lucrative perks that the firm gave to the top executives including apartments, cars and even school tuition. As per reports, the ex-POTUS is not expected to be charged personally but the legal mayhem could leave his company bankrupt while also destroying its relationships with banks and other business partners. The upcoming cases can also cloud his political comeback.

Reportedly, a lawyer for Trump Organization Ron Fischetti held a virtual meeting with prosecutors last week that lasted for at least 90 minutes. In the meeting, Fischetti tried to convince the prosecutors to not pursue the criminal charges against the company. He later told the Associated Press, “The charges are absolutely outrageous and unprecedented, if indeed the charges are filed.” Now, reportedly, Fischetti and his colleagues have until July 5 to make their final arguments against the charges being brought by the prosecutors.

“This is just to get back at Donald Trump. We’re going to plead not guilty and we’ll make a motion to dismiss,” said a lawyer for Trump Organization.

Particular focus on Allen Weisselberg

While there is already a long-running investigation by the Manhattan district attorney over Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly paying ‘hush money’ before the 2016 elections to two women who alleged sexual encounters with former POTUS, the particular focus has now shifted to Allen Weisselberg. The 73-year-old Weisselberg is the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. As per the report, the prosecutors are now determining his son Barry’s use of Trump apartment at little or almost no cost, cars leased for the entire family and even the tuition payments made to a school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

However, Fischetti continues to insist that any criminal charges based on the benefits would represent a major break from precedent. He said, “We looked back 100 years of cases and we haven’t found one in which an employee has been indicted for fringe benefits and certainly not a corporation...[To be a crime] it would have to be for the benefit of the corporation with the knowledge of the corporation. They don’t have the evidence at all.”

IMAGE: AP