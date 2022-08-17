Trump Gets Backs His 'stolen' Passports By FBI, Says 'This Shouldn’t Happen In America'

As developments continue to take place pertaining to the FBI’s unannounced, hours-long raid at former US President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last week, the US Justice Department on Monday confirmed that passports belonging to him have now been returned. A DOJ official told NBC News that Trump’s passports have been returned to him after the FBI acknowledged that passports were returned on the same day Trump posted on Truth Social that the agency’s agents “stole” his three passports. On August 8, the FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence Mar-a-Lago for over nine hours triggering a furious response by Republicans and supporters of the former US President.

Confirming that he received his passports, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do. This shouldn’t happen in America!” Trump said on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, August 15, Trump said agents "stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else” without providing any further details on whether the documents were personal or government. As Trump and his allies continue condemnation of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, former US President’s attorney Christina Bobb blasted on Fox News saying that she had refused to give them a “pass” for removing the passports.

"I think this goes to show the level of audacity that they have," Bobb said. "I think it goes to show how aggressive they were, how overreaching they were, that they were willing to go past the four corners of the warrant and take whatever they felt was appropriate or they felt that they could take."

FBI defends how search warrant was carried out

However, in a statement on Monday evening, the FBI defended how the search warrant was carried out at Trump’s Florida estate without mentioning the passports. As per the report, the agency’s official said, “In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes.”

In court documents made public with the property receipt, investigators said that they were searching for evidence of crimes such as withholding “any government and/or Presidential Records” from Trump’s time in office.

Meanwhile, Trump, who initially lambasted “Radical Left Democrats” for the raid at his home, issued a warning to the FBI saying “terrible things are going to happen” if the country’s temperature is not toned down. He also said that the agents “could have planted anything they wanted”.

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday. "Whatever we can do to help— because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn't, terrible things are going to happen."

Image: AP

