Trump Gets Tricked By Twitter Troll Posing As His Sister & Pushing The 'voter Fraud' Claim

US President Donald Trump has apparently mistaken a parody Twitter account of his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau and thanked her for supporting his claim to have won the 2020 Presidential elections.

Trump, who has previously misidentified other Twitter accounts as well, retweeted an article posted by a media figure, who had also assumed that the account, @thebettytrump, actually belonged to Elizabeth Trump.

“Thank you, Elizabeth! LOVE!” Trump tweeted in response to the article that heaped praise on "his sister's" stance on the election results. The article quoted tweets made by @thebettytrump, which glorified Trump's efforts to reverse the election results favoured Joe Biden.

Trump's sister just spoke out - something she never does - because she wants the world to know she supports her brother and believes the 2020 election was a fraud

https://t.co/fwbooTlpj3 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) November 19, 2020

The account did not belong to Trump’s sister, who has kept a very low public profile throughout her brother’s presidency. As the tweet went viral on social media after gaining Trump's attention, a clarification was issued by @thebettytrump that it was indeed a hoax account. Following the incident, Twitter suspended the account entirely.

The statement said: “Would’ve clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account. Don’t blame @WayneDupreeShow... it’s on me for not making that clear. Hope y’all will forgive me - feel bad for creating any confusion. LOVE!”

US election 2020

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared President-elect by all major US media outlets on November 7, after the former vice-president managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden was just 6 electoral votes short before he won Pennsylvania's 20 seats, which easily catapulted him to 284, way above the magic 270-mark needed to win the US Presidential election. The eventual result had Biden winning 306 electors.

According to CNN, while Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, the former vice president has won nearly 80 million votes, which is more than any US presidential candidate in history by a considerable margin. Trump, on the other hand, has reportedly received nearly 74 million votes.

(Image credits: AP)