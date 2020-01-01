Trump: Happy To Have Impeachment Trial In Senate, But 'don’t Really Care'

Ahead of New Year celebrations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, US President Donald Trump told the media that he would be happy to have a trial in the US Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives. The US President also said that he doesn't really care about it and that the trial doesn't matter to him. He also reiterated that he considered his impeachment a hoax.

Trump calls impeachment a 'hoax'

Trump has been adamant that the process is a hoax and has been incessantly saying it on Twitter where he has on several occasions targetted Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the Democratic Party. Talking about reading the transcripts of his phone call with the Ukrainian President or asking him directly, Trump said that there was no pressure and he hasn't done anything wrong. On December 25, Trump took to Twitter to reiterate that his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “perfect” with “no pressure” on the latter.

Trump launched a scathing attack on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and accused her of making a u-turn on bipartisan trial. Calling the House Speaker “Crazy”, Trump asserted that Pelosi wrongly allowed impeachment of the President of the United States just because the Democrats have a slight majority in the House. He said that the impeachment was neither overwhelming nor bipartisan, as promised by Pelosi since the impeachment articles got zero Republican votes in the House. The US President said that the Speaker is demanding everything for Senate trial the Republicans were denied of in the House of Representatives.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. Trump said that the Democrats now want to run Republican majority Senate while no due process and proper representation was allowed during the impeachment trial.

