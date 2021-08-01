Trump Helped Republican Party Raise $56 Million Online In First Half Of 2021: Report

A campaign finance disclosure showed Trump's power within the Republican Party even after departing from the White House as the former US President has raised more than $56 million online in the early months of 2021. According to a report by the New York Times, Donald Trump raised $56 million between January 1 and June 30. The Friday disclosure by GOP's online fundraising platform- WinRed, has proved that Trump has played a significant role in the Republican Party.

Trump Make America Great Again Committee raised maximum funds

The report said that $34 million came for the Trump Make America Great Again Committee while more than $21 million was donated for Trump’s own fundraising committees and groups. Both the committees come under the direct control of the former US President. The report also claimed that most of the money raised by Trump came from countless supporters who have been making repeated donations through "prechecked boxes". It is also to be noted that an earlier New York Times investigation revealed how the "prechecked boxes donation program" had encouraged a wave of fraud complaints and demands for refunds in both 2020 and 2021.

Donations slowed down after the Capitol riots

However, it is to be noted that the pace of the donations slowed down after the Capitol riots and his subsequent impeachment earlier this year. In January, Donald Trump raised $13.8 million for the "Trump Make America Great Again Committee" while the amount shrank to $2.6 million in June this year. According to a party insider, the Republican officials had stopped the recurring withdrawals as of July.

Does Trump still have some hope?

It is worth noting that Trump has become the strongest online fundraiser of any Republican politician. Before the announcement of Trump as the strongest fundraiser, senator Tim Scott of South Carolina had enjoyed this crown, with an amount of raising $7.8 million online. He too holds a good command over the party as the veteran politician and businessman was that Senator who had delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress in the spring. Moreover, Trump had lost the Presidential election last year. However, still, he has some hope of becoming the United States President. Earlier on July 30, Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the results of the 2020 election “corrupt”.

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)