Trump Hits Out At Biden Over Mexico Trip; 'Blood Of Countless Millions On Their Hands'

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack at the Joe Biden administration Thursday after the United States President announced he will visit the Mexico-US border on Sunday, January 8. “The drug cartels are waging war on America - and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels. The drug cartels and their allies in the Biden administration have the blood of countless millions on their hands,” Trump said in a video message.

Trump slams Biden

The 45th President of the United States further said: “Millions and millions of families and people are being destroyed. When I am back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again.”

Ahead of Biden’s first trip to the southern border, Trump pledged to introduce strict policies against immigration to take down drug cartels.

He accused Biden of taking a lackadaisical approach which has in turn made criminals experts at avoiding law enforcement interdiction and the US point of entry, and has instead facilitated drug smuggling operations and rise in border crossings. In 2021, US border security forces seized 221,000 pounds of drugs, 40% more than in the 2019 FY.

Trump’s statement came right after Biden said in a speech from the White House Roosevelt Room that he will visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday where he will discuss border security issues. He also unveiled an immigration plan to legally accept 30,000 migrants a month from four low-income nations Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela on grounds of humanitarian parole. His new law was a part of the expanded use of Title 42 expulsions.