A classified police document on Saturday (May 22) revealed that the Trump Hotel in DC had hiked its prices exorbitant in March, which the property later described as “a security tactic” to deter pro-Trump QAnon conspiracists. An intelligence stolen from the Washington Metropolitan police department (MPD) by the ransomware hackers confirmed Forbes’ and Business Insider’s report about these fares adjustments owing to a conspiracy theory running amuck among the far-right QAnon group. The theory stated Trump’s “actual inaugural” as US President in March, and the hotel raised the prices for up to $5,500 a night.

The document, accessed by all leading DC broadcasters said, that the former US President Donald Trump would assume power on March 4, which the theorists described as the “real inauguration date” for US Presidency. It also borrowed unsubstantiated claims from the sovereign citizens' movement, that espouses a law enacted in 1871 which claims the US transformed into a corporation, and government control ceased. And hence, the QAnons believed that Trump would be sworn in on a date similar to when the US leaders were sworn in prior to the 1933 passage of the 20th amendment which included Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president who assumed office in 1871. The year, QAnon describe turned America into a corp.

In view of the wide-ranging circulating theories, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC elevated the costs for its least expensive room, priced between $476 to $596 per night to $1,331 per night on the given dates—March 3 and 4. The nearly 180 percent hike was double the usual rates, according to the hotel’s website.

Ways to 'gain profits'

Trump hotel argued that the spike was enacted to deter the conspiracy theorist from swarming the hotel. Forbes reported that his other DC luxury hotels, Four Seasons, Hay Adams, and St. Regis had adhered to normal pricing for each room. The staff told broadcasters that it feared that the pro-Trump QAnons, who staunchly believed that he will be sworn as the 19th president of the United States in March, might have convened at his DC luxury hotel in large numbers. And they had to find a way to stop the wave. That was when the price surge strategy was introduced to turn away the group of prospective guests.

TV experts, however, discredited those arguments and accused Trump property of extracting profits out of the baseless theories among his supporters, which attributed to the sudden price change. Forbes also cited Trump’s final financial disclosure report, wherein in 2020, his hotel-related revenues had slumped to $15.1 million, 62 percent down from the previous year and the property had been exploring ways to gain the cash momentum.