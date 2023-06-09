Trump Indicted, Again: The Highs & Lows His Grand Mar-a-Lago Estate Has Seen

Mar-a-Lago, an opulent resort in Florida's Palm Beach and the official abode of Donald Trump, has seen it all. It has been the epicenter of big presidential campaign announcements, but also of a raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that seems to have changed the former US president's fate forever.

The 20-acre estate found its way back to headlines on Thursday when Trump was indicted by the Justice Department over his mishandling of sensitive and classified government documents. Some of Trump's biggest ups and lowest downs have unraveled at Mar-a-Lago. Here, we take a look at them.

Mar-a-Lago's rise to fame

Mar-a-Lago shot to fame in 2022 when the FBI went in to unearth classified material stored at the property. But the saga began after Trump made his exit from the White House, documents related to his presidency in hand. He took the records to the Florida residence, despite the federal law requiring such documents to be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Nonetheless, the documents made themselves at home, finding refuge at Mar-a-Lago. But things took a turn in May 2021, when the NARA realised that it was not in possession of records from Trump's presidential reign. One thing led to another, and in August 2022, the FBI conducted a full-blown raid that brought over 100 documents marked classified to light. The revelations turned against Trump on Thursday, when he was indicted on seven criminal counts, marking the first time that a US president has faced federal charges.

Becoming the Winter White House

The raid that snowballed into an indictment might be a dark blotch on Mar-a-Lago's otherwise grand history. But it doesn't take away what the property stands for. Constructed in 1920 by General Foods owner Marjorie Merriweather Post, Mar-a-Lago is opulent and expensive. Sometimes it is the venue for a soiree, and sometimes the place where GOP leaders come together.

Trump purchased it in 1985. During the time of his presidency, it transformed into a symbol of his brand and the site of meetings between Republican allies. Dubbed the Winter White House, the sprawling estate was used by Trump to host foreign officials in 2017 and Chinese President Xi Jinping two years later.

Lavish weddings and presidential bid launches: Events at Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago seemed to have won Trump's heart in 2019, when the then-president declared it as his permanent residence. In November 2022, the Florida house witnessed another milestone in the Republican's life. On November 22, 2022, Mar-a-Lago saw Trump launch his 2024 presidential bid at its grand ballroom that bustled with hundreds of allies.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” words reverberated as Trump took the stage. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he said, commencing a night of celebrations and revelry at the property. November also saw Mar-a-Lago serve as the wedding venue for Trump's daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Michael Boulos.

As Hurricane Nicole raged in Florida, Mar-a-Lago made sure that wedding festivities don't go to waste. About 250 guests , according to the New York Times, watched Trump walk his daughter down the aisle. He was then seen dancing with his wife Melania, as other couples waltzed the night away in the private club.

For the world, Palm Beach's Mar-a-Lago might be an infamous raided residence. For former president Donald Trump, it is a legacy. An estate that has been a firsthand witness to his political twists and turns. At the end of a tough indictment day, Mar-a-Lago is home.