Trump Indictment LIVE: US Special Counsel Secures Evidence On Trump Mishandling Docs

IMAGE: AP
US Special counsel prosecutors may have secured the evidence that include the texts, emails and photographs on how Trump handled the classified records at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple sources familiar with the investigation have told CNN that the new evidence has emerged as the US Justice Department is nearing to an end to its investigation. Trump is facing probe related to mishandling of records and obstruction of justice.
Trump has landed from his private jet at New York's La Guardia Airport ahead of his expected Tuesday arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse. Here are pictures of the former US president who was indicted by a New York grand jury on Thursday last week for the "hush" payment in 2016 to American porn star Stormy Daniels that may have been in violation of the US federal campaign laws on elections.
Trump was seen waving at his supporters as he landed in New york and arrived at Trump Tower. Credit: Yuki Iwamura/AP
Journalists set up along an airport fence with the flag-adorned tail of the private plane of former President Donald Trump visible in the distance. Credit: AP
While former US President Donald Trump has arrived in New York for his arraignment proceedings, his younger son Eric Trump had taken to Twitter to showcase his support for his father.
"I am so proud of this man!" Eric wrote about his father, Donald Trump.
Ex-US President Donald Trump arrived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan. According to reports he will spend the night here before his arraignment in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. His motorcade stopped near the side entrance of the hotel at 56th Street and Trump reportedly briefly waved at his supporters before he got out.
As Trump landed in New York, US President Joe Biden weighed in on the indictment in the first-ever public remark while he toured the manufacturing facility in Minnesota. Biden stressed to the reporters in Washington that he has faith in the American legal system as he made his most extensive comment yet on Republican chief Trump's indictment.
When asked by the American reporters whether he was worried about the nationwide unrest, Biden said: "No. I have faith in the New York Police Department."
Ex-US President, Donald Trump has landed in New York. He is expected to meet his lawyers ahead of the arraignment, according to reports. Trump's private jet landed at LaGuardia airport at 3.27 pm ET. His plane flew up to three hours from Florida to New York.
Trump is the first President in US history to be charged criminally, he will surrender to authorities in Manhattan. In the afternoon, he will appear in New York state court. After landing, Trump, after hearing, will return to Palm Beach and will also deliver remarks after arraignment from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
As Trump has taken off for New York for a court hearing, US President Joe Biden has arrived in Minnesota where he was reported touring a clean energy technology manufacturer in suburban Minneapolis. The visit comes as a part of the Biden administration's efforts to highlight the investment agenda ahead of the reelection campaign by the Democrats, Associated Press is reporting. In Minnesota, Biden is expected to underscore the job growth, and press for a transition to clean energy and manufacturing in the US.
Since the beginning of my Administration, private companies have announced $435 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 3, 2023
That return on our investment will strengthen U.S. competitiveness throughout the 21st century.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Susan Necheles has strongly rejected appeals of the media to bring the cameras in the courtroom for Trump's Tuesday arraignment.
"It will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence," Necheles was quoted saying.
As Georgian politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican pro-Trump congresswoman vocalised her intention to join the "protests" in New York ahead of Trump's court hearing, she is being bashed by top US lawmakers, unabatedly.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a televised interview on 60 Minutes, propelled conspiracy theories about Trump's trial to discredit the Democrats. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York progressive is now responding to Greene. "These kinds of extreme and really just unprecedented and dangerous notions are getting platforms, without much pushback or real kind of critical analysis," AOC told Semafor.
Matthew Gertz, of Media Matters watchdog, has jumped the wagon, rectifying the pro-Trump Congresswoman, as he said: "Anyone who believes that the congresswoman from QAnon is serious about renouncing far-right radicalism and conspiracy theories should make me an offer on my Jewish space laser.”
Greene on mainstream television has said that she will be outside the New York courthouse to demonstrate with MAGA supporters, where the former president will be arraigned.
Donald Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina has added in his remarks that he plans to "stand before the judge, and say 'not guilty'" as the former US President appears in the New York court.
"What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say 'not guilty,' we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery, and we move forward and get out of there," Tacopina told ABC.
Donald Trump's lawyer has said that he "doesn't know what to expect" as the ex US President is arraigned Tuesday in New York.
"This is unprecedented. I don't know. I've done a million arraignments in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot. But this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they're closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don't know what to expect to see," Joe Tacopina told ABC "This Week."
Trump's lawyer. Credit: AP
As Trump heads to New York for arraignment, US Senate Homeland Security Chairman Gary Peters was reported saying that there is not indication that pro-Trump protests in Washington, DC "will become dangerous."
“I think you’re always going to be vigilant, so folks will be vigilant. Security and local law enforcement are certainly monitoring it," he said at a press conference.
“We don’t know what’s gonna transpire tomorrow, let alone what’s going to happen in the few weeks and months. I think we’d have to take a look at what the indictment is all about," he further stated.
Ex-US President Donald Trump's lawyers have told a New York judge that the former President is opposing any request by media outlets or organizations to broadcast his arraignment or make the audio and visuals from Tuesday "public."
“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” the Trump team told New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchant in a letter accessed by American broadcaster CNN.
Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Merchan has also been told by Trump's lawyers that they consider potential security concerns to keep arraignment private.
“As Your Honor is well-aware, this case presents extraordinary security concerns (including Secret Service-related concerns) and we submit that any video or photography of the proceedings will only heighten these serious concerns,” their letter read.
It is to be noted, that Manhattan District Attorney’s office has announced that it is deferring to the judge to decide how to manage the court room.
Ahead of his arraignment, as Trump boarded private jet at Palm Beach International Airport for New York, here's telling scenes in photos from state of Florida as his motorcade pulled out of the Mar-a-Lago residence to his red, white and blue Boeing 757.
Former president Donald Trump waves before boarding his plane at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP
Ex-US president Donald Trump waves at the top of the stairs as he boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is heading to New York for his expected booking and arraignment on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/ Associated Press
The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: Associated Press
An NYPD officer blocks a street near Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023 in New York. Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Credit: Associated Press
Trump Tower. Credit: Bryan Woolston/ for AP
Members of the United States Secret Service stand outside Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023 in New York. Credit: AP
Trump supporters stand outside Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP
A supporter of former President Donald Trump makes a recording of himself near Trump Tower. Credit: AP
Security forces gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP
A caravan of vehicles leaves Mar-a-Lago club en route to Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer and wave flags as his motorcade passes by, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP
In television interviews, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina has refused to disclose the next steps that he would take after the former US President's indictment. Tacopina, however, acknowledged that he has already devised the next legal steps. He dodged questions about whether he will file a motion to dismiss the case against Trump even as it is common for defence attorneys to do that.
“We’re way too early to start deciding what motions we’re going to file or not file, and we do need to see the indictment and get to work,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “I mean, look, this is the beginning.”
Since his indictment Thursday, last week, Trump's campaign has raised more than $5 million and logged more than 16,000 volunteer signups. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that these were “key indicators that Americans from all backgrounds are sick and tired of the weaponization of the justice system against President Trump and his supporters.”
Eric Trump, Trump's second son, has hailed the 'unbelievable' support as his father leaves Fla., for the New york City. "Unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York!" he wrote.
Unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York! pic.twitter.com/Qa0c2pXBip— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023
A sealed indictment is standard in New York until the arraignment. But charges not known are likely eroding the American public trust. Ex-US President Donald Trump faces dozens of investigations already linked to his incessant refusal to accept the 2020 presidential election defeat. He had also hurled unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, pointing finger at the legitimacy of the American democracy. Legal experts now worry that Trump’s indictment in New York involving a hush money payment in 2016 will "jeopardize public trust in the election-related cases."
American media organizations have demanded this week that Manhattan judge Juan Merchan "immediately unseals" the charges brought against Trump.
Trump's indictment is a high-profile case involving a former President. News agencies demand the full public access to the indictment of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. Trump will be arraigned at the criminal courthouse on Centre Street, Lower Manhattan, New York, on April 4, Tuesday. Before that, pro-Republican networks pushed for unsealing charges, as the former leader, defiantly, labelled his indictment as "political persecution" by ruling Joe Biden's Democratic party.
A law firm that is representing leading American news organisations said in a joint statement: "Because of the overwhelming public interest in the contents of the indictment, and because no valid purpose is served by keeping the indictment under seal pending arraignment, we respectfully request that it be unsealed without delay."
Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down against him by a New York grand jury, according to the internal sources who spoke to Associated Press. The charges have not yet been unsealed publicly.
The sources were not authorized to discuss such details that aren’t yet public and requested anonymity to reveal the information about the charges Trump is facing.
One former federal prosecutor, on condition of anonymity, has also said that the Manhattan DA and other investigators wouldn’t move forward with such a case unless they feel confident of a conviction of a former United States President.
A mugshot will not be necessary for former President Donald Trump during the hearing in New York Court, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba told US broadcasters. "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He’s the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there’s no need for that," Habba was reported saying.
Trump will also be not in handcuffs as he appears in court and is brought before a judge, a lawyer was reported telling CBS news last week. It was then speculated that Trump will still have his fingerprints and a mugshot taken.
Republican leader has been indicted in a case of a $130,000 "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 by his attorney Michael Cohen. The payment Trump made may have been in breach of the laws on election financing in the US which could lead to a misdemeanour or felony charge.
Such a conviction entails a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Trump, however, has called his indictment a "political persecution" and the charges are still not made public and will be unsealed Tuesday.
Credit: twitter/@atensnut
As New York City boosts security arrangements ahead of Trump's arrival to the court, New York City's mayor Eric Adams has said that "there has been no specific credible threat" yet.
"All New Yorkers should go on with their regular activities" on Tuesday, Adams stressed at a conference. He notified that the New Yorkers must expect "some disruptions, including traffic and street closures."
Join us at City Hall for an important public safety update. https://t.co/3dNxm2ClWm— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 3, 2023
Ahead of his arraignment, Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump is gearing up as he has reportedly expanded his legal team with the white-collar defense attorney. Trump has hired a top former federal prosecutor, Todd Blanche, a popular former assistant US attorney in the Manhattan US attorney's office, who will lead his defense in Tuesday's arraignment, reports suggest.
Blanche had previously quit his law firm for a new job role at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. He is renowned to have represented top and high-profile American clients like Paul Manafort, an ex-campaign chairman for Trump who served jailtime for unregistered lobbying, tax fraud, bank fraud and money laundering and Igor Fruman, an ex-associate to Rudy Giuliani.
While Trump has left the state of Florida to attend the hearing in the New york court, Republican governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial bill into law that allows Floridians to carry guns without a permit. Fla., is now a permitless carry state, according to Tampa Bay Times. The draconian law allows anybody over 18 to legally carry a concealed weapon. DeSantis, via the bill, has removed the permitting and training regulations that were previously needed to carry guns. The move has sparked tensions and condemnation from gun control advocates at a time when America is polarized amidst the ongoing trial of ex-President Donald Trump.
US President Joe Biden will skip the coronation of King Charles III in early May. The reports have been confirmed as former US leader Trump prepares for arraignment in the 2016 hush-money case. It is, however, not uncommon for US presidents to not attend such events.
It is learned that the US First lady Jill Biden will attend the UK King's coordination with the delegation that Biden will send. Last month, a White House official told Times that King Charles' coronation does “not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend”.
Ahead of Trump's arraignment, an estimated 35,000 uniformed New York city police officers will be on duty on Tuesday. There are fears of the protests turning violent or civil unrest as Trump's MAGA supporters is awaited to flood the streets of New York, where the case is being heard at a Manhattan Court. Police commissioner Keechant Sewell, at a press briefing, is assuring the protesters, mostly Trump's supporters, that everyone's voices will be heard but "peacefully."
NYPD has ordered street closures around the courthouse and has said that Americans will be allowed to exercise their first amendment rights.
"But I will remind everyone that violence and destruction are not part of legitimate lawful expression. And that will never be tolerated in our city," Sewell told a presser.
Ex-US President, Donald Trump is expected to surrender to law enforcement in New York City early this week as he is arraigned Tuesday. Sources familiar with his indictment have told American broadcasters that trump is charged with around two dozen counts, including felonies.
As New York officials brace for Trump's arraignment, they have ramped up the security arrangements for Trump’s court appearance tomorrow. But the Republican firebrand congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has asserted that she will join the protests. The Georgia politician is one of the most vocal supporter of Trump.
Warning that the protests could turn wild and lead to violence, Eric Adams, the New York governor has hit back at Taylor Greene, asking her "to behave yourself."
"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, the message is clear and simple: control yourselves. Your city is our home, not a place for your misplaced anger.
We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York city. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, stated she’s coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behaviour.
As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are," Adams wrote.
Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury on charges arising from hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge and upending his bid to retake the White House in 2024.
The 76-year-old is expected to fly to New York City from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday and plans to return back to his resort in Florida following his court hearing, where he will address his supporters on Tuesday night.
"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” Trump wrote on his social media account on Truth Social.
As the New York city braces for demonstrations from his supporters and protestors in the wake of the unprecedented criminal indictment, Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned.
The proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes.
Former US President, Donald Trump, who left his Mar-a-Lago residence for the New York airport, is facing booking and arraignment on charges related to the hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign. He is driving to the Manhattan Court in a hearing for a criminal case unlike any the US has seen.
It is to be noted that Trump has announced his third presidential campaign in November 2022. The criminal charges against him make his presidential bid more complex. Trump has headed out of the Mar-a-Lago club and is flying on his private plane to Manhattan. He spent the night at the Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities.
A pedestrian walks by the entrance of the Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP