Trump Indictment LIVE: US Special Counsel Secures Evidence On Trump Mishandling Docs

All you need to know about Trump's indictment as he will be arraigned Tuesday

Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after being indicted last week by a Manhattan grand jury on charges arising from hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge and upending his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The 76-year-old is expected to fly to New York City from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday and plans to return back to his resort in Florida following his court hearing, where he will address his supporters on Tuesday night.

"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!” Trump wrote on his social media account on Truth Social.

As the New York city braces for demonstrations from his supporters and protestors in the wake of the unprecedented criminal indictment, Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned.

The proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes.

