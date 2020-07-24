Donald Trump Again Insists On Reopening Schools, Says Hot-spot States May Delay

US President Donald Trump has once again pushed for reopening of schools amid the increasing coronavirus cases in the country. Donald Trump on July 23 said that states that are currently the hot-spot may delay reopening, but pushed for restarting schools in other parts of the country. Trump said that states that are seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases may delay reopening but that decision has to be based on data, while others should plan on resuming classes safely.

'They have to open'

"The Council of Economic Advisers estimates that 5.6 million parents will be unable to return to work if schools do not reopen this year. That’s a tremendous problem. It’s a tremendous problem. Schools have to open safely, but they have to open. More than a dozen European countries — as well as South Korea, Taiwan, and many others — have already reopened schools, and cases have not risen. We can achieve the same goal if we unite together, follow the best medical practices, and apply common sense," Trump said during a briefing at the White House on Thursday.

"Our strategy to safely reopen schools mirrors our approach nationwide."



"Our strategy to safely reopen schools mirrors our approach nationwide." Shelter those at highest risk, and allow those at lower risk to resume work and school with vigilant hygiene and social distancing.

Prolonged school closures have a significant impact on children's social and emotional development, food security, and physical activity.

Trump said that mental, physical, and emotional development of 50 million American children is being hampered because of the closure of schools. "We’re asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next coronavirus relief bill. If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their child to a public, private, charter, religious, or homeschool of their choice," Trump added.

The United States, which is currently the worst affected country in the world shut down schools in March when the disease was still picking up the pace in the country and the President was repeatedly downplaying the threat. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded 4 million cases and at least 1,44,000 deaths. New York and New Jersey are the two most badly affected regions in the country with 32,500 and 15,700 deaths respectively.

