Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July By Blasting 'idiot' Biden In Truth Social Tirade

As the clock struck midnight and July 4 set in, former US President Donald Trump got to work. America's Independence Day had begun, and it was time to take another hit at his successor Joe Biden. Hopping on his social media platform Truth Social at around 2 am, Trump decided to “re-truth” a post by a user.

The image featured the text: “81 million votes …. and I’ve never seen a pro Biden hat, shirt or flag in my life.” It hinted at a claim by many of Trump's supporters that the Presidential Election of 2020 was rigged. After all, large displays of support for Trump were evident, but for Biden, not so much.

Trump then went on to label the 80-year-old president a "very dangerous idiot". "When Biden said that Putin is 'losing the war in Iraq,' twice, everybody knew, through confirmation, that we have a confirmed, and very dangerous, Idiot in the White House. The USA cannot have this go on!" he wrote.

This wasn't the end of his tirade though. Concluding his message, Trump shared another post that featured a flag. ““F**k Biden and f**k you for voting for him," the text read. He then sent Fourth of July greetings to his followers and called for unwavering support to help him get re-elected next year.

Trump, undeterred

“Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE," Trump said as he signed off. Embroiled in legal battles, controversies and increasing competition from fellow Republicans, Trump continues to hold tight to his presidential aspirations for the next year.

Polls and surveys also seem to turn out in his favour, presenting him as the lead in the GOP race to the White House. Steve Cortes, the spokesperson for presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, also admitted on Sunday that the Florida governor was "way behind" Trump, who he referred to as the "runaway frontrunner".