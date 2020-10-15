Trump Lacks ‘patience’ To Bring Substantial Change In US Foreign Policy: Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama opined that his successor, President Donald Trump, lacks “patience” and “focus” to bring substantial change in US foreign policy. During a podcast interview with two former aides, Obama made a strong pitch for his former deputy Joe Biden and criticised the current commander-in-chief for his domestic as well as foreign policies.

"It's not as if Trump has been all that active internationally. I mean, the truth is he doesn't have the patience and the focus to really substantially change a lot of US foreign policy," Obama said.

The former President accused Trump of systematically trying to decimate the entire foreign policy infrastructure of the United States. He insisted that the United States has institutional traditions that allow the nation to show leadership on the international stage. Referring to the Iran nuclear deal, Obama said that even the enemies of the US can expect from them to behave like adults on the international stage if Biden comes to power.

The relationship between Iran and the US saw a glimmer of hope during the second term of the Obama administration when the former President started negotiations with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani. In 2015, Iran reached a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) with the P5+1 group, which included the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany. But Trump withdrew from the historic nuclear deal, calling it the "worst deal ever".

Biden's vote for Iraq war

Responding to Biden’s criticism for backing war in Iraq, Obama said that the Democratic presidential nominee has learnt a lesson from it. The former president stated that Biden was “probably the person who was most restrained” among senior advisers in terms of use of military force during the course of his presidency.

“He consistently believed that we should show restraint and humility and think through the use of military power and had huge confidence and faith in the use of diplomacy as a strategy for showing American leadership,” said Obama.

