Trump Lambasts Biden Govt Over Migrant Crisis, Says US Is Being 'invaded By Terrorists'

As the race for the White House is getting intense, former US President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration stating that the 80-year-old POTUS is watching the United States getting “invaded”. Trump gave his take on the ongoing migration crisis that has struck the US. Citing the immediate need to solidify the US borders, the ex-US president warned that “terrorists” are “already” inside the country, Fox News reported. In an interview with an American news outlet, the former US President blamed Biden for halting the construction of the highly ambitious wall.

Trump claimed that halting the construction of the wall was one of the key factors that contributed to the influx of migrants in the southern borders of the United States. "Biden sees our country is being invaded," Trump told Fox News on Wednesday. "What is he going to do about the 15 million people from prisons, mental institutions, insane asylums, and terrorists that have already come into our country?" he asked.

The proclamation by Trump was made hours after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that there was an "acute and immediate need" to waive dozens of federal laws in order to build a border wall in South Texas. DHS cited the "high illegal entry” of more than 245,000 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley Sector this year, as one of the major reasons why such moves are needed, Fox News Reported.

Biden administration should focus on Trump policies: Ex-US Prez

Amid the chaos, Trump insisted that the Biden administration needs to "go back to Trump policies” if they want to tackle the issue. "He has to reinstate Remain in Mexico and Title 42," Trump said. "He has to do all of the other things that we were doing,” he added. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign spokesperson stressed the fact that Trump “was right” when it comes to the border issue. "That’s why he built close to 500 miles of powerful new wall on the border and it would have been finished by now," the spokesperson said. "Instead, Crooked Joe Biden turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens,” he added.

The Border Patrol operating at the southern border has made a whopping 151 arrests in Financial Year 2023. Last year, only 98 arrests were made in the region. Not only this, at ports of both the northern and southern border, there have been over 505 migrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations, Fox News reported.