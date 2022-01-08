Trump Lambasts 'left-wing Radicals' & Biden's 'desperation' Over Jan 6 Commemorations

A day after the United States marked the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack of last year, former US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a lengthy statement lashing out at “left-wing political and media establishment” for “trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognize.” It is to note that without mentioning Trump by name even once, US President Joe Biden on Thursday had lambasted the “former president” for prioritising his “bruised ego” over the integrity of the country. Democrats have repeatedly criticised Republicans and Trump for inciting the insurrection of US Capitol in 2021 when Congress convened to certify Biden’s election victory.

Referring to Biden administration's commemorations of the US Capitol attack, Trump said on Friday, “What we witnessed yesterday was the last gasps of a corrupt and discredited left-wing political and media establishment that has, for decades, driven our country into the ground—shipping away our jobs, surrendering our strength, sacrificing our sovereignty, attacking our history and values, and trying to turn America into a country that our people can barely recognise.”

“These radical leftists in Washington care NOTHING for American Democracy. All they care about is control over you, and wealth and riches for themselves. But they are failing. No one believes them anymore. And the day is quicky coming when they will be overwhelmingly voted out of power,” he added.

Trump retaliated to Biden’s criticism on Thursday

Trump’s long statement followed Biden’s criticism for his predecessor. According to the Democrat took a dig at the Republican for spreading “lies” and his lack of swift action to prevent insurrection as it unfolded last year on January 6. Biden said, "Here's the truth: A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, and America's interest."

Biden had also said, "And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost even though that's what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said he lost.” But, in retaliation to all the remarks, Trump said, “Joe Biden’s voice is now the voice of desperation and despair.”

“His [Biden] handlers gave him that speech to read yesterday because they know the unprecedented failures of his presidency and the left-wing extremism of the Pelosi-Schumer Congress have destroyed the Democrat Party,” Trump said.

“Part of their panic is motivated by the realization that, just like the Russia Collusion Hoax, they cannot sustain the preposterous fabrications about January 6 much longer. The truth is coming out,” he added.

Image: AP