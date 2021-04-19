Trump Lauds Biden's Decision To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan, Criticises Timeline

The former US President Donald Trump on April 18 (local time) lauded his successor Joe Biden for the decision of full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks but criticised his timeline. News Agency ANI reported citing a US media publication that the former Commander-in-chief of the American army had offered his support to US President Joe Biden’s plans to redeploy the over 2,500 US troops remaining in war-stricken Afghanistan. Reportedly, Trump also urged Biden to end the ‘longest war’ of the US well before September 11 that POTUS announced last week.

In a statement, Donald Trump said in a statement on Sunday that while leaving Afghanistan is "a wonderful and positive thing to do," but added that "we should keep as close to that schedule as possible...Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”

"I wish Joe Biden wouldn't use September 11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, for two reasons. First, we can and should get out earlier. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too much and way too long," Trump said, adding, "September 11 represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honouring those great souls we lost."

While US President Joe Biden on April 14 announced his final plan of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan ahead of the 9/11 terror attacks anniversary, a similar announcement was also made by former US President Donald Trump. Biden said, "US troops, as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners, will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the heinous attack on September 11 but we will not take our eyes off the terrorist threat." Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on October 8, Trump said the US ‘should’ have the little number of US soldiers present in the foreign country, to return “home” by Christmas.

White House on Afghanistan’s future

There is ‘no guarantee’ of war-stricken Afghanistan’s future after the remaining over 2,500 US troops leave the Middle Eastern country, said top White House official on April 18 even as Washington stressed that it would continue to be focussed on the terrorist threats emanating from Kabul. White House National Adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News in a televised interview that he can’t make any guarantees about what will happen inside Afghanistan when asked about the risk of a repeat of what happened in Iraq.

In Iraq, Islamic State militants had seized territory after the American troops withdrew in 2011. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday had announced that the US would withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11 which also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that started America’s longest war. In 2011, the attacks by the extremists had pushed former US President Barack Obama to sent troops back into Iraq. While answering questions on Fox News, Sullivan also said that Biden has no intention of sending US troops back to Afghanistan.

