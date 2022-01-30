Trump Lauds 'brave' Truckers For Fighting Trudeau's Vaccine Mandate; 'we Are With Them'

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in hiding, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday lauded the protesting truckers, saying that they were resisting 'bravely' against the lawless vaccine mandates. Speaking to a crowd in Conroe, Texas, Donald Trump said that the truckers were doing more to 'defend American freedom' than their own leaders, and expressed his full support to them.

"The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it. Who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way," he said.

Protests escalate in Canada, Trudeau goes into hiding

The Canadian Prime Minister on Saturday left Ottawa along with his family to a 'secret location' after security concerns sparked over intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital city. The protests in support of cross-border truckers began on Saturday when Parliamentary Protective Service estimated an amassment of nearly 10,000 demonstrators in Ottawa. A convoy of truckers against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate descended to the city, sparking an imminent violent turn of events.

People were also seen using the statue of Canadian hero Terry fox for displaying anti-vaccine statements, drawing widespread condemnation from the Canadian officials. Ottawa mayor Jim Watson through his official Twitter handle called such activities "a complete disrespect to the sacred ground" that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Amidst the escalating tensions, Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms suspected the demonstrators could show up at official homes. So far, the PM's office has refused to comment on the relocation of Justin Trudeau, citing security reasons.

This is completely unacceptable and I have asked city bylaw to have the placard and upside down Canadian flag taken down. This kind of stunt by protesters does not help their cause — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 29, 2022

Why are truckers in Canada protesting?

Earlier this month, Canada imposed a new vaccine mandate declaring that truckers entering the country had to be fully immunized from January 15. This came after the US imposed an identical mandate on truckers entering the country. However, as per the Canadian Trucking Alliance estimate, about 15% of truckers in Canada i.e. about 16,000 are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine mandate has created a bottleneck for supply-chain, leaving store shelves empty in the country, Canadian opposition of Conservative lawmakers alleged.