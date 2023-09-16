Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Withdraws Support, Brands Ex-president 'malignant' Narcissist

Former US President Donald Trump might be able to score a large number of votes from his supporters as he competes in the 2024 White House race. However, one person who is almost certain to not vote for him is one of his closest aides and former attorney, Jenna Ellis.

Appearing on the show American Family Radio, Ellis refused to support her ex-boss due to what she calls a tendency to never admit his wrongdoings. “I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong," said Ellis, who is facing criminal charges over Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

On Thursday, she sat down for an interview with host Steve Deace, who said that Trump must give up his narratives in order to be reelected next year. “Before that man [Trump] needs to be president again … [to] escape the quote-unquote, ‘witch-hunts’, that man needs Jesus again because … his ambitions would be fueled by showing some self-awareness. And he won’t do it because he can’t admit, ‘I’m not God," the host said, according to The Guardian.

Trump's lawyer expresses concern over his supporters

Agreeing with him, Ellis said that he had “perfectly articulated exactly how I as a voter feel”. She further noted that Trump's ardent loyalists supporting him instead of putting the country and its constitution first was worrisome. “But everything that you just said resonates with me as exactly why I simply can’t support him for elected office again," she added.

"And the total idolatry that I’m seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling," the lawyer continued. Ellis, who is 38 years old, is among the 18 associates of Trump who were charged with him in Georgia for trying to overturn Joe Biden's presidential win. She was charged with violating state anti-racketeering laws and solicitation of violation of an oath by a public officer. Pleading not guilty, she was handed $100,000 bail.