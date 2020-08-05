Trump ‘looking At’ Possibility Of Taking Executive Action On Unemployment Benefits

US President Donald Trump said that he is “looking at” the possibility of taking executive action if no deal is made by the end of the week on the unemployment benefits. During a press briefing at the White House, Trump sounded encouraged by the discussions in the Capitol Hill and claimed that “progress is being made”.

“We are looking at it. We’re also looking at various other things that I’m allowed to do under the system, and — such as the payroll tax suspension. And so we’re allowed to do things,” said Trump.

The US President took a dig at Democrats, saying they seem to be much more interested in solving the problems of some of the Democrat-run states and cities that have “suffered greatly through bad management”. He said that the Democrats are looking for a trillion dollars to help out with cities that are run by them as well as “radical-left Democrats”.

“As far as the various things that I may or may not sign: I may not have to sign. I mean, progress is being made, as you know very well, on the Hill. We’ll see what happens. But I have the right, including the payroll tax suspension,” he added.

Read: Democratic Lawmakers Write To Trump Adminsitration Over H-1B Visa Restrictions

Read: US Democrats Claim Reversal Of Trump's Immigration Policies In 'Biden Administration'

'Time is running out'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that Democrats passed the Heroes Act which contains the solution to “defeating the virus and safely reopening the country”. She accused Senate Republicans of delaying the release of their plan while children are going hungry and families are unable to pay the rent. Pelosi called upon the Republican leadership of the House and Senate, and representatives of the President to release their plan get the job done.

“If Republicans care about working families, this won’t take long. Time is running out. Congress cannot go home without an agreement,” said the Democrat leader in a statement.

Read: Trump's Security Adviser Calls For Unified Libya, Warns Against Foreign Interference

Read: Beirut Explosion: Lebanese Officials Raise Concern With US After Trump's 'attack' Claim