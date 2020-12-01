Trump Losing Twitter Followers To Biden Over 'election Fraud' Claims: Social Media Monitor

US President Donald Trump has been losing his Twitter followers to President-elect Joe Biden according to the social media analytics site Social Blade. As many as 46,000 accounts have unfollowed the United States’ Commander-in-Chief since 22 November, and nearly 10,000 unsubscribed from Trump’s newsfeed on 25 November alone, as per Newsweek’s analysis.

Experts opine that people started to abandon Trump’s accounts following his consistent unsubstantiated ‘voter fraud’ claims and verbal attacks on the democrats for ‘stealing the elections.’ However, the report by Newsweek suggests that Trump had gained some 130,000 followers on 7 November after he had declared himself a winner in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Trump’s fan base is taking a hit every day, Social Blade confirmed, citing the media analytics figures. As of last week, President-elect Biden had 19.9 million followers, while the US president had a robust 88.8 million fanbase.

However, after a samaritan named Andrew Lazar initiated the #UnfollowThePres project, Trump’s popularity on social media suffered a massive setback as people started to unfollow the president in large numbers. Meanwhile, experts at Newsweek had also claimed that the dropping of the followers could be due to Twitter deactivating the bots across its platform.

Constructing 'fraud' nararative

On Monday, as many as 6,000 unfollowed Trump as he hurled yet another of those election fraud rants, saying that he has proven to be the first president in the history of the US to rake in 80 million votes while Biden amassed ‘illegal’ votes. "Just saw the vote tabulations. There is no way Biden got 80,000,000 votes. This was a 100% rigged election," Trump tweeted.

....Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do. Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, keeping his calm, Biden tweeted about the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "I know the country has grown weary of the fight, we need to remember we’re at war with the virus, not with one another not with each other."

Trump has fired umpteen tweets since Nov.03 elections, sharing updates from the fringe media outlets to construct 'fraud' and American democracy in 'danger' narrative. Several across social media have since condemned Trump for ‘misusing’ the platform for pushing conspiracy theories.

