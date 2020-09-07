Harris Calls Out Trump For 'minimising' Seriousness Of COVID-19 Outbreak In US

Amid the ongoing coronavirus menace in the United States which is the worst-hit nations, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris came down heavily on President Donald Trump administration for minimising the seriousness of the pandemic.

'Trump has called it a hoax'

Harris said from the beginning of this pandemic, Trump has called it a 'hoax'. she alleged that he muzzled the health experts and if he had to listen to the health experts than he would have understood the seriousness of the outbreak.

"He has muzzled the public health experts--he has minimised the seriousness of it. If he had listened to the scientists and the experts, he would have understood the gravity of it," Harris told an international news channel.

'I would trust the words of public health experts'

Reacting to Trump's previously assurance that the US would come out with a vaccine 'by the end of this year if not sooner', Harris said it is better to trust the words of public health experts and scientists then to trust Trump's assurances.

"I think we have learned that ever since this pandemic started, that there's very little that we can trust what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth. I would trust the words of public health experts and scientists and not of Donald Trump", Harris said.

Harris further castigated the US President for making the virus a partisan issue. She said, "we have a President of the United States who made this a partisan issue". The virus could care less who you voted for in the last election or who you plan to vote for in the next election, the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate said.

COVID-19 situation in US

According to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has a total of 6,270,950 cases and 188,810 deaths due to the coronavirus. Thus making the country one of the worst affected by the ongoing pandemic outbreak.

