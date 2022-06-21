Trump Mocks Joe Biden's Bike Fall With Spoof Golf Video, Says 'will Never Ride Bicycle'

Former US President Donald Trump took a dig at his successor Joe Biden who recently fell down from his bicycle during a long weekend in his vacation home in Delaware. Speaking at a rally in Tennessee on Sunday, Trump said, "I hope he (Biden) has recovered because you know, he fell off his bicycle...no I am serious... I hope he is okay." However, the ex-US President quickly shifted to a more mocking tone making cheeky comments at the 79-year-old incumbent US President.

"Fell off a bicycle...I make this pledge to you today... I will never, ever ride a bicycle," Trump quipped.

Not just this, Trump even poked fun at Joe Biden's bike fall with a spoof golf video. He shared a fake video of himself hitting the US President on the head with a golf ball. The clip, which was shared by the 45th POTUS on his new social media platform The Truth Social, features actual footage of Trump teeing off on a golf course.

BREAKING: Former President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, takes to Truth Social to comment on Joe Biden's recent bicycling mishap with golfing video mocking the situation 😆 pic.twitter.com/hGpdiCIXSB — JCITY IS CANCELLED 🚫 (@2HOT4AMC) June 18, 2022

Biden falls off bicycle

Since assuming office in 2020, US President Joe Biden has been a source of multiple gaffes, from slip to tongue to 'thin air' handshakes. The latest was when he fell off his bike on his vacation home in Delaware. The US President was trying to get off his ride when his foot stuck in the pedal strap. His security helped him get on foot.

Later he told reporters that "I am good." "As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," a White House official said. A similar instance took place last month while he was walking up a flight of stairs of Air Force One.

President Biden falls off his bike. (2022) pic.twitter.com/Pj36k8Yor6 — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) June 18, 2022

Trump mocks Biden's 'thin air' handshake

This is not the first time Trump has made a derisive remark at Biden, who he claims was "illegally" voted in after the 2020 Presidential Elections in the US. Last April, Trump passed a cocky comment after Joe Biden was seen extending a handshake with "thin air." Referring to Biden's latest gaffe, Trump said, "We have a president right now who, sadly, has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening...he is shaking hands with the air, he is walking around somewhat bewildered...and taking orders from the Easter Bunny."

Notably, Trump's latest remarks come during his address in Tennessee. In his rallies that have continued since January, Trump has on several occasions flagged that he might launch a campaign for the 2024 Presidential Elections amid sky-high stakes given the ongoing Capitol Hill hearings. According to a Rolling Stone report, the former president could launch his White House from Florida before the 2022 midterm elections. Sources of the publication also reportedly informed that Trump is looking for a perfect spot or venue.

(Image: AP)