Trump Must Give Videotaped Deposition In Immigration Activists' Lawsuit, Orders US Judge

A New York judge has ordered former US President Donald Trump to sit for a videotaped deposition next week as part of a lawsuit involving his hateful rhetoric about Mexican immigrants. A group of Mexican protesters had said that they were assaulted outside the Trump Tower during the 2015 demonstration over the-then candidate’s comments about Mexican immigrants. Now, according to ABC News, Bronx state Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez ordered Trump to appear for a deposition on 18 October or another “mutually agreed” date on or before 31 October.

The lawsuit named Donald Trump, the Trump Organisation, his former head of security Keith Schiller and four unnamed members of Trump’s then-security team. It stems from a September 2015 protest over Trump’s inflammatory comments that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists. Trump had also repeatedly blamed undocumented immigrants for the US’ problems.

Ex-US President's security team 'attacked' peaceful protesters

According to reports, the lawsuit claims that Schiller and the four security guards "attacked" peaceful protesters. The guards outside the Trump Tower had allegedly told the demonstrators that the sidewalk was private property and pushed them away while taking their protest signs. The video evidence provided by the Mexican protesters even showed that Schiller had aggressively taken away protest signs from plaintiff Efrain Galicia and also struck him in the head when Galicia tried to retrieve his sign.

It is to mention that Trump tried to evade a subpoena ordering him to testify in the case in 2018. Back then, he had argued that there must be “exceptional circumstances” to depose a high-ranking government official. However, Judge Gonzalez denied the motion in 2019, saying that Trump’s argument did not apply because he was being called to answer for conduct that happened before he became the President of the United States.

But the judiciary order eventually allowed Trump to avoid having to testify in person while serving in the White House. Then in July, once Trump was out of office, the judge ordered Trump to sit for the deposition that would be scheduled at a later date. The parties then agreed that Trump would be deposed in September, but moved the date to Monday, 18 October, due to Trump’s availability.

(Image: AP)

