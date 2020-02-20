Trump names Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Richard Grenell, the current ambassador to Germany as his top intelligence advisor. Grenell replaced Joseph Maguire, a retired admiral whose status as acting director was due to expire in March.

The US President on Wednesday took to Twitter to make the announcement. In the elaborate tweet, he said that ‘Rick’ had represented the country greatly and that he was looking forward to working with him. However, Trump’s decision immediately drew criticisms with people stating that Grenell was an extremely outspoken person and unsuited for such a sensitive position.

I am pleased to announce that our highly respected Ambassador to Germany, @RichardGrenell, will become the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Joe Maguire.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

....for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

The acting Director of National Intelligence

Grenell was named the acting Director of National Intelligence which is a temporary status. It also means that he would not face a Senate confirmation process unless Trump puts him in a permanent position. According to media reports, Grenell had previously expressed his wish to leave his post in Germany for some time. Adding to that he also desired for another administrative job or a transition into the private sector.

Read: Mike Bloomberg Lashes Out At Donald Trump, Calls Him 'worst President'

Read: Multi-layered Security In Delhi Ahead Of POTUS Donald Trump's Maiden India Visit

Grenell served as the Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy for the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2001 to 2008 after being appointed by President George W. Bush. Besides that, he is also the longest-serving US spokesman at the United Nations.

Read: Germany Shooting: Suspect Who Killed 9 In Hanau Found Dead At His Home

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: List Of Fashion Shows, Movie Premieres Cancelled Due To The Epidemic