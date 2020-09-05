Trump Ordered Suspension Of Anti-racism Training In Federal Agencies: White House

As the United States is rocked with several months of demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality, US President Donald Trump has ordered the government agencies to suspend the employee training sessions on combatting racism because they amount to “anti-American propaganda”. This order came as the US President worked to appeal to his white, blue-collar base while campaigning for his reelection in November as the elections become divisive over how non-whites are treated in America, especially by the law enforcement officers.

The White House has said in a statement that it has come to the attention of Trump that federal agencies have ‘spent’ millions of taxpayers’ money in the “training” the government workers to believe divisive propaganda against the US. The Office of Management and Budget even cited the press reports that have claimed that in these rainings the officers are told that ‘virtually’ all Whites contribute to racism and certain instances where they are required to say that they themselves have ‘benefitted’’ from racial injust.

In the memorandum for the heads of Executive departments and agencies, Russel Vought the director of the Office of Management and Budget wrote, “It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date "training" government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

“For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that "virtually all White people contribute to racism" or where they are required to say that they "benefit from racism." According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job,” it added.

Read - 'Fake Story': Trump Denies Calling Fallen Soldiers 'losers', Melania Speaks In Support

Read - Fauci Unsure About What Donald Trump Meant By Saying 'rounding Up On Virus'

Such trainings counter to the fundamental beliefs in US

Vought also wrote that such “trainings” not only oppose the fundamental beliefs of the US but has also become a source of division and resentment within the federal workforce. The White Hosue noted that it is proud of the Federal government as an employer to have workers of all races, ethnicities, and religions. Vought mentioned that they can be proud of having inclusivity in the employees but they cannot accept them to receive such training that ‘seeks undercut’ to America’s values.

The statement said, “These types of "trainings" not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.”

“ However, we cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce,” it added.

Read - Donald Trump Signs SPD-5 Establishing US' First Cybersecurity Policy For Space Systems

Read - Donald Trump Says Daughter Ivanka, Son Trump Jr Think Highly Of India And PM Modi



