Trump Organization And Top Executive Charged With Criminal Tax Fraud

Former US President Donald Trump’s company and its finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, have been charged with tax-related crimes. According to BBC, Weisselberg turned himself into New York authorities on Thursday after which he was charged with concealing $1.7 million worth of income. Prosecutors said that the 15-year-long scheme helped executives evade taxes by giving benefits, such as rent and school fees, that were hidden from the authorities.

Weisselberg and Trump’s company have pleaded not guilty to tax fraud. According to reports, no charges were brought against Trump personally, however, prosecutors said that the former president had signed some of the cheques at the centre of the case. It is worth noting that the criminal charges are the first to arise from long-running investigations into alleged fraud by both the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general.

The charges announced on July 1 include tax fraud and falsifying business records. At the hearing, prosecutor Carey Dunne said this was a "sweeping and audacious" scheme involving "off-the-books payments". He added that it was orchestrated by the most senior executives who were financially benefitting themselves and the company by getting “secret pay raises” at the expense of state and federal taxpayers. Weisselberg’s lawyer, on the other hand, said that the 73-year-old is “prepared to fight these charges in court”.

'Political witch hunt'

Previously, the former president and his allies have said the investigations are politically motivated. In a statement, Trump called it a “political witch hunt” by the Democrats and added that it is “dividing our country like never before”. It is worth mentioning that the indictment was served as Trump has been discussing a potential comeback run for president in 2024.

If Trump’s company is found guilty certain business partners might draw a line under their relationship with the Trump Organization and the firm could face fines. The investigations will also take into account eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns, obtained by prosecutors after a long legal battle, which ended in the Supreme Court in February. Prosecutors even subpoenaed another longtime Trump finance executive, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney, to testify in front of the grand jury in the spring. Prosecutors probing untaxed benefits to Trump executives have also been reportedly looking at Matthew Calamari, a former Trump bodyguard turned chief operating officer, and his son, the company’s corporate director of security.

(Image: Twitter)

