Trump Organization, Top Executive Weisselberg Indicted On Tax Charges

A New York grand jury on June 30 has indicted former US President’s company Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg with tax-related crimes, two sources familiar with the development told The Associated Press. A New York attorney general's office had opened a criminal tax evasion probe into the former president’s business dealings in May while prosecutors in the district attorney's office were searching through Weisselberg’s personal finances, his role at the Trump Organization, including the benefits that he had swung to his son Barry, also a longtime employee with Trump Organisation.

Weisselberg had come under scrutiny after his son Barry Weisselberg, who looked after the Trump-operated ice rink in Central Park was allowed to occupy the Trump apartment free of cost, or a very little pay as remains uncertain.

A probe into Weisselberg's personal finances was initiated by New York attorney general Letitia James several months ago, in parallel to the Manhattan district attorney (DA), Cyrus R Vance Jr’s civil inquiry, and pressure had been mounting on ex-President’s CFO, raising the legal stakes for the ex-US President and his family. Both Weisselberg and the company representatives were expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday.

Trump Organization is the main company through which the former president manages investments in Trump towers, several of his entrepreneurial and television projects, hotels, and golf courses, business, and marketing affairs, etc.

A United States Supreme Court had earlier declined to block Trump’s attorney William Consovoy’s appeal that would have prohibited Trump’s tax filings and key financial documents from being obtained by state prosecutors. Although, last year, a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit’s Court of Appeals, had heard the arguments of Trump’s lawyer and had stayed subpoena from Mazars USA [Trump's longtime accounting firm] withholding eight years of Trump's tax filings, from 2011 to 2018, and related documents as part of a criminal investigation pending a broader appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling that sought to execute it.

Trump had repeatedly refused to voluntarily release his financial records citing immunity for as long as he was in the White House. This year, on Feb. 25, the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP stating that Trump’s financial records were needed to avoid “conflicts of interest” by future presidents. On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney's office brought charges against former President Donald Trump's family business and his chief financial officer who was in charge of Trump Organisation’s day-to-day management while he was in White House.

Weisselberg was charged for allegedly making payments to the staff to avoid taxes and other fringe benefits for the company employees. The benefits Trump organization was found to have paid for, are cars, apartments, and private school tuition. While Trump denied any wrongdoing, there were no charges for indication on Trump himself at this stage. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and Weisselberg's personal lawyer, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment to reporters’ questions, sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the case.

Expensive 'multi-million dollar' fringe benefits

An attorney for Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg reportedly told NPR that these were the expensive fringe benefits including multi-million dollar apartments, tuitions to the most expensive private schools in the world, renovations of marble and other high-end appliances, of which, the core is extremely serious. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had launched a financial probe into Trump’s finance around the time Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney had pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance charges tied to "hush money”.