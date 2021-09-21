Trump Organization's Jailed CFO's Lawyer Says 'more Indictments Coming' In Tax Fraud Case

As Trump Organization executives deliver testimonies before grand jury behind closed doors in a tax-related fraud case in New York, and with a potential court trial due for late August or early September 2022, a lawyer for Trump’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has stated that he expects “more indictments” in the ongoing financial fraud investigation. With legal repercussions shadowing the former US commander-in-chief’s businesses, even though he has personally not been named in any wrongdoings, the attorney for his organization’s financial officer told the judge that he had a "strong reason to believe” that more from staff will be indicted in criminal tax fraud case linked to Trump’s real estate empire.

Attorney Bryan Skarlatos made remarks during Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg's first court appearance on Monday since July 1, while a trial is anticipated for summer 2022. In his statement made in the Manhattan Supreme Court, Skarlatos said to Judge Juan Merchan: “There could be more indictments coming, Judge, what’s the rush,” news agency NPR quoted Skarlatos saying. Furthermore, the attorney stressed that there were millions of documents handed to them from the Manhattan district attorney’s office as he requested for court schedules' motion or postpone the trial dates.

Trump’s businesses have been accused of evading taxes and defrauding taxpayers by the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. who slapped a 15-count indictment, and a bevy of criminal charges on the company’s finance chief, Weisselberg.

His lawyer Skarlatos on Monday told the judge: “Mr. Weisselberg is separate from the Trump Organization. He is the only individual here whose liberty is at stake. What I am concerned about is that he will become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the DA’s office,” transcripts from Weisselberg ’s hearing obtained by the agencies, and US media outlets revealed.

Trump Organization accused of 'sweeping and audacious' scheme

Weisselberg was employed by the Trump family in 1973 and was charged with concealing $1.7 million worth of income for the Trump organization. Prosecutors revealed that he ran a 15-year-long scheme to help executives evade taxes by giving benefits, such as rent and school fees, that were hidden from the authorities. While no charges were brought against Trump, the ex-president had signed some of the cheques at the centre of the tax-related fraud case. Manhattan district attorney first announced charges against Trump Organization on July 1 alleging tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Prosecutor Carey Dunne alleged the business of implementing a "sweeping and audacious" scheme that involved "off-the-books payments”. The scheme, he said, was orchestrated by the most senior executives who were financially benefitting themselves and Trump’s firm by getting “secret pay raises” at the expense of state and federal taxpayers. The only Trump executive granted immunity to testify before the grand jury is the director of security for the Trump Organization Matthew Calamari Jr, reports confirmed.

