Trump Paid $1 Mn In Taxes During The Presidency But Zero In 2020

Former US President Donald Trump has paid US$1.1 million in federal taxes during his presidency over the course of two years of the total four years in office, but he paid nothing in 2020, according to a report reviewed by lawmakers. Republican leader paid 750 dollars in 2017, a million in 2018 and 2019 combined but it turns out he paid nothing in 2020, the year during which his losses widened, the new reports claim, adding that this was due to losses in his businesses and happened as he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

As per the report of a parliamentary committee released this week, Trump was unable to pay federal taxes owing to the huge deficits from 2015 to 2020. The 76-year-old billionaire's earnings skyrocketed in 2018 and 2019. He recorded capital gains on asset sales of $22 million in 2018 and $9 million the following year. But he lost an estimated $65 million during his campaign for the presidency in 2015 and 2016. An estimated $13 million of funds was lost during his first year in office. By 2020, his earnings were in the red of $5 million, the report stated. Trump then decided to carry forward $105 million in net operating losses on his 2015 return. He also carried over funds worth $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017, and $23 million in 2018 to minimize the federal taxes amount.

“Trump reported tens of millions of dollars in losses and credits without the kind of justifications that an ordinary taxpayer would likely provide,” Democratic lawmaker Lloyd Doggett said in a statement on Wednesday.

Committee voted on whether to publicly release Trump's tax records

Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee has earlier announced that it will vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield from the public, according to the Associated Press. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., pushed for the actions, including deciding whether the panel will meet in a public or private session. It was speculated that the US lawmakers might move forward to release the returns of former President Donald Trump but at the time it was unclear how fast that might happen.

US Supreme Court cleared the way last month for the Treasury Department to send the returns of Trump to Congress, and Democrats were subjected to huge pressure to act aggressively and release the records that were under scrutiny. The committee received six years of tax returns for Trump, which also included many of his businesses. As the Republicans formally take control of the House in January, it was, in fact, the last opportunity for Democrats to disclose whatever information they have gleaned.