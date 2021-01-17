Trump Plans To Move To Mar-a-Lago In Florida After Leaving White House

As Donald Trump is set to leave the White House and he will not be returning to his home town of New York City but rather, reside at his Mar-a-Lago home in south Florida. The outgoing president had formally changed his residency to Florida back in 2019 and now it seems that he will permanently be living in the state which is known for its large population of elderly retirees. The reports said that Trump will fly to Mar-a-Lago on January 20.

According to The Guardian, Trump had moved to New York City in the 1970s and 1980s. There have been 17 properties in NYC that bore Trump’s name over time. Before his presidential run, he was a tabloid fixture and he even had a cameo in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’. When the news had emerged that the outgoing president was changing his residency, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had said in a statement: “Good riddance. It’s not like Mr Trump paid taxes here anyway. He’s all yours Florida”.

New York is also a blue state and since Trump took office, there have been demonstrations against White House policies outside his properties. New Yorkers’ dislike of Trump also grew after his administrations' mishandling of coronavirus was felt deeply in NYC. The City and State were early US centre of the pandemic and the officials had begged Trump for help, however, the president “tried to kill NYC”.

Now, it is believed that Trump’s departure from NYC could also include his business interest, given his dislike of state officials. His departure from the White House, on the other hand, means that civil litigation against him might finally proceed, as he can no longer cite presidential duties in efforts to delay proceedings. Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are also not expected to be welcomed in NYC’s elite circles. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have already purchased a $30 million property in Miami’s Indian Creek Village.

Trump’s second impeachment

Meanwhile, Trump has remained largely behind closed doors fuming since his loss. Earlier this week, he became the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time. He has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol. The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Following the January 6 incident, many Republican leaders have called for Trump’s resignation, accusing the President of descending into "madness" over his incitement of a mob of supporters. Leaders including Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Senate Republican Ben Sasse have slammed the President for encouraging the insurrection. They have said that they would consider any article of impeachment because the President "disregarded his oath of office".

