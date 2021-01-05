Trump Pledges To 'fight Like Hell' To Save Presidency After Losing 2020 Election To Biden

With just days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and desperation mounting on out-voted Donald Trump, the US President said on January 5 that he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. Trump not only urged the Republican lawmakers to reverse the loss in US Election 2020 when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote but also said that electoral voters won by Biden are “not gonna take this White House”. He shouted at the protesters at an outdoor rally in Georgia that the “best is yet to come” as the supporters cheered.

Donald Trump also announced the sole purpose of his visit was to boost the republican Senate candidates in the runoff election of Tuesday (local time). However, the major chunk of his address was complaining about the defeat in presidential elections in which he yet again insisted that he won “by a lot”. His Georgia rally speech came after in pressuring Republican lawmakers in Washington to formally object Wednesday at a joint session of Congress, which will meet to confirm Biden’s victory.

Read - Trump Appeals To Georgia For Massive Republican Turnout In Crucial Senate Run-off

Read - Trump At Georgia Rally: 'We Hope Pence Comes Through For Us'

Trump's pursuit splits Republicans

Even though Trump received widespread cheers on January 5, his pursuit of overturning the election results is reportedly splitting the republican party. While some GOP lawmakers are still fueling the baseless claims of voter fraud and calling US Election 2020 “rigged”, all 10 living former defence secretaries wrote in an open letter that “the time for questioning the results has passed.”

The group wrote, “Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.”

Read - 'Committed To Highest Level': Envoy Ken Juster Hails 'broad & Rich' US-India Relationship

Further, with inauguration day being less than 20 days away, media reports also published Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the outgoing President urged the officials to overturn the results. In the call, which has already led to vice president-elect Kamala Harris bash Trump, the out-voted President can be heard telling the Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes. At one instance in the conversation, Trump said, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” He then added, “You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican."

Read - Trump Could Face Legal Trouble For Pressurising Georgia Officials To 'find' Votes: Experts

Read - Trump Warns Of Georgia Senate Runoffs' High Stakes

