Trump Predicts He Will Be Indicted ‘any Day Now’ As Distraction From Biden Family Drama

Former US President Donald Trump speculated that a third indictment is right around the corner for him as the First Family's legal saga unfolds and brings new revelations to light. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the embattled politician claimed that his legal troubles will serve as ideal distractions for President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter has been embroiled in woes of his own.

Calling prosecutor Jack Smith "deranged" yet another time, Trump wrote: “I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my ‘PEACEFULLY & TPATRIOTICALLY Speech [sic], will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp'."

Trump's prediction comes as he faces a potential indictment for allegedly inciting the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021. At the time, he told protesters in a fiery speech: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

What's the latest development in the Hunter Biden saga?

“This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post as authorities continue to investigate whether he meddled with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. This comes at the same time as a closed-door testimony that took place before House Oversight Committee over Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings abroad.

On Monday, the younger Biden's erstwhile business partner Devon Archer claimed that while the President was not directly a part of financial deals, Hunter would often put his father on speakerphone while being with clients in order to impress them. Archer said that the 53-year-old put Biden on the phone about 20 times within the span of a decade but “never once spoke about any business dealings."