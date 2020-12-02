Trump Raised Over $170 Million Since Election Day By Pushing 'fraud' Claims: Report

US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party have managed to raise at least $170 million since election day by pushing unfounded "election fraud" claims. According to The Washington Post, the Trump campaign has filled its treasure chest by sending hundreds of emails and messages to supporters asking for donations in order to defend the country from election fraud.

What will happen to the money?

The report suggests that most of the money has gone towards clearing campaign debt or to fund Trump's "Save America" PAC, which was launched by the president days after the election in order to exert his influence on the Republican party following his White House exit.

The money might also be used to fund Trump's political activities as ex-president and to pay the salaries of his team. Trump has indicated that he will re-run in the 2024 presidential election, which would make it necessary for him to remain under the limelight by conducting regular rallies, etc.

Trump has refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden, who was declared the winner by major media outlets on November 7. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) mounted legal challenges in several states challenging the count, which required a lot of money, and hence came the fundraising effort. The Trump campaign reportedly spent $3 million in Wisconsin for a partial recount, which is just one of the many lawsuits the president has filed.

However, Trump's legal effort now seems to be diminishing because states have started to certify results, even where Biden won by a thin margin, and courts are throwing the lawsuits out rejecting "election fraud" claim.

(Image Credit: AP)

