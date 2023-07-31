Trump Raps 'deranged' Prosecutor Jack Smith Over Charges About Mar-a-Lago Security Footage

Former US President Donald Trump vehemently dismissed one of the three additional charges lodged by Special Counsel Jack Smith against him, denying the allegation that he asked a staffer at Mar-a-Lago to delete surveillance footage of the Florida property.

On Sunday, the embattled Republican took to his social media platform Truth Social to slam Smith, who he branded "deranged." “MAR-A-LAGO SECURITY TAPES WERE NOT DELETED. THEY WERE VOLUNTARILY HANDED OVER TO THE THUGS, HEADED UP BY DERANGED JACK SMITH,” he wrote in an all-caps post.

“WE DID NOT EVEN GO TO COURT TO STOP THEM FROM GETTING THESE TAPES. I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY TO DELETE THEM. PROSECUTORIAL FICTION & MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” the 2024 White House hopeful added.

What does Jack Smith's filing say?

Trump's sharp remarks come after Smith slapped charges against him and a Mar-a-Lago employee on Thursday. In the filing, Smith said that staffer Carlos De Oliveira allegedly told the estate's IT director that “the boss” wanted the server of the surveillance entirely removed.

It is unclear if the tapes were deleted at the behest of an unnamed individual referred to as the boss. According to the New York Post, De Oliveira was charged with allegedly deceiving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the efforts made to move boxes allegedly containing classified records with Trump aide Walt Nauta, who was also charged by Smith but did not plead guilty.

The boxes are said to have held national security documents that the 45th US President hoarded after leaving the White House. One footage retrieved from Mar-a-Lago showed Nauta and De Oliveira rearranging the boxes after the US Department of Justice subpoenaed for the same in May last year. Just a month later, investigators arrived at the resort to conduct a search. On Thursday, Smith charged Trump with two counts of obstruction and one count of willful retention of national defence information over other material found at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.