Donald Trump, the erstwhile president of the United States, dismissed emerging reports that his legal team was recently notified by federal prosecutors about his possible indictment in the Justice Department’s probe of his alleged mishandling of sensitive documents. Taking to his Truth Social platform for a ranting spree, Trump said that "no one" informed him that he could be indicted, arguing that he "shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong."

“But I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Report, Impeachment HOAX #1, Impeachment HOAX #2, the PERFECT Ukraine phone call, and various other SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS,” he added.

In an email to his staunch supporters, the controversy-embroiled presidential candidate said that he is closely observing the series of events unfolding in the investigation. “As of the time I’m writing this note to you, NO ONE has told me that I’m being indicted. I am watching everything unfold in real time just as you are,” read an excerpt from the letter, according to the New York Post.

“But I’ve also read LEAKED REPORTS that the Biden-appointed special counsel is asking a Washington, D.C. grand jury to indict me…” Trump added.

In another all-caps post, Trump hit out at President Joe Biden and accused the department of paying no heed to a similar scandal that the 80-year-old is involved in. “HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED,” he wrote.

Trump reportedly informed he is a 'target' in classified doc investigation

Trump's remarks come a day after Just the News reported that special counsel Jack Smith’s team told Trump's lawyers that the charges he faces could turn against him as soon as this week. Furthermore, Trump was also notified about his potential legal fate through a “target letter,” according to Politico.

The missive is delivered to those who face potential charges by a grand jury in order to give them a chance to testify prior to getting indicted. Prosecutors view people as targets when there is “substantial evidence linking” the person “to the commission of a crime."