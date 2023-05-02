Trump Reignites Covid-19 Origin Debate, Claims Credit For 'Wuhan Lab Leak' Theory

Former US President Donald Trump flitted breathlessly between accusing the Chinese of being incompetent in handling the coronavirus and implying that they deliberately caused the pandemic in order to harm his reelection prospects.

The former president argued that he "never got credit" for how his government addressed the Covid-19 problem in an interview with Fox News' Mark Levin. From there, Trump boasted that he was "probably the first one" to forward the idea that the virus originated in a lab leak.

Covid-19 virus came 'from the lab in Wuhan' claims Donald Trump

"Nobody knew what it was. We heard stories, [about] China, I was probably the first one. I said it came from the lab in Wuhan. I knew that. For one thing, you saw body bags all over the place around that lab. There were body bags all over that area, and nobody talks about it."

He further stated, "But in Wuhan, you had, through satellite pictures and other things, you had pictures of body bags all over the place. And you could see little lines, you know, from way up, but they couldn’t be anything else. But I said, and I’ve said right from the beginning, it was the lab in Wuhan. It got out. It got out of the lab. I think it was incompetence, I really believe it was incompetence."

Then, Trump abruptly changed course by implying that Covid's beginning may have been more related to his tough-talking economic approach to China. “People said I was charging China so much money in tariffs and taxes and a lot of people said they did it to get me out,” Trump said during the interview with Fox News.

He chose not to go into further detail, instead gushing about how "great" he performed in the 2020 race, which he ultimately lost to Joe Biden.