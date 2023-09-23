Last Updated:

Trump Removed Mask During Pandemic Because It Ruined His Makeup, Ex-aide Divulges In Book

Cassidy Hutchinson claims that Trump prioritized his tan bronzer over health protocols by not wearing a mask when he visited a factory.

Deeksha Sharma
Trump

Former US President Donald Trump | Image: AP


When the United States and the rest of the world were grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, former US President Donald Trump had different concerns. According to his erstwhile aide, he made sure to keep his makeup from getting smudged by ditching mandatory masks.

Cassidy Hutchinson claims that Trump prioritized his tan bronzer over health protocols by not wearing a mask when he visited a factory of American conglomerate Honeywell. The ex-aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows penned the incident in her new book titled 'Enough'. 

In May 2020, he asked White House staffers about a white colored mask that he had picked to wear during his trip to the factory. “I slowly shook my head. The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it," Hutchinson wrote in the book. 

She then pointed at the straps of her own mask to urge the then-president to take a look at his own. Upon looking, Trump realised that the straps "were covered in bronzer.” “Why did no one else tell me that? I’m not wearing this thing," he is said to have responded.

Trump justifies ditching the mask

At the time, the former president justified that he removed his mask after having it on "for a period of time” and taking permission from the “head of Honeywell.” “The press would criticise him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depths of his vanity had caused him to reject masks — and then millions of his fans followed suit,” Hutchinson mentioned in her book. 

But this isn't the only time that Trump has flouted COVID-19 rules. According to his aide, he welcomed lawmakers who had tested positive to the White House for a Thanksgiving event in 2020. After testing the attendees and receiving results, Hutchinson said that only those who tested negative for the virus would be able to be a part of the event. Snapping at this, Trump ordered, “I said everyone! Bring them all! Bring them all now!" 

